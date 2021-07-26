Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Caesarstone worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 64.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSTE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

CSTE stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $451.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $146.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Caesarstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.