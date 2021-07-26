California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,243 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of United States Steel worth $10,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 157.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 77.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.82.

NYSE:X opened at $23.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

