Callisto Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $107,076.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 27.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $20.00 million and $107,076.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 68% higher against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,364.82 or 0.06009382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00133131 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

