Callon Petroleum Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million.

CPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

NYSE CPE opened at $40.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $60.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,539,000 after buying an additional 1,277,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after buying an additional 292,471 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,952,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $148,260. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

