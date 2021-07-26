Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $40.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.55.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. The company had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,077,000 after buying an additional 57,061 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 13.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after buying an additional 59,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 239.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 292,471 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

