CAMG Solamere Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,697 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00. Also, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,328 shares of company stock worth $8,802,676. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AOS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.48. The stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $73.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.68. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

