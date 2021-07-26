CAMG Solamere Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC cut its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,154,000 after buying an additional 2,023,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,901,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,200,000 after buying an additional 102,497 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,227,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,078,000 after buying an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 35.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,115,000 after buying an additional 364,201 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLD traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.82. 7,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,760. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

