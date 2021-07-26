CAMG Solamere Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 1.3% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,069 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 59,278 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,591,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,516 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,134. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

