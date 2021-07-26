CAMG Solamere Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 402.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $79.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,393. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $79.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

