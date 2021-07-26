CAMG Solamere Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.8% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $52.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,911. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $52.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.481 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

