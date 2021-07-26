CAMG Solamere Management LLC Sells 192 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.5% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. FIL Ltd grew its position in Lam Research by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,293,000 after acquiring an additional 148,429 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,687,000 after buying an additional 163,699 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.86.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $642.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,301. The stock has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $629.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

