CAMG Solamere Management LLC Sells 2,811 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial accounts for about 1.7% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 140.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,929,000 after buying an additional 5,606,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $154,505,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Ally Financial by 17,729.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,375,000 after buying an additional 2,097,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Ally Financial by 346.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,077,000 after buying an additional 2,078,340 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.15. 9,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,504. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,209,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,478.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,250 shares of company stock worth $1,413,422. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

