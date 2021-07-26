CAMG Solamere Management LLC Sells 71,726 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,726 shares during the quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,224,000 after purchasing an additional 75,638 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,778,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,182,000 after purchasing an additional 182,364 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,041,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,752,000 after purchasing an additional 893,279 shares during the period.

Shares of GDXJ traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784,038. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.72. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

