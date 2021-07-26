Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading 12.2% Higher

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s share price traded up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.46. 38,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,694,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $988.43 million, a PE ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 4.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16.
About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
