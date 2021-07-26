Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVCM. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.00.

Shares of EVCM stock opened at 17.45 on Monday. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of 16.01 and a twelve month high of 21.00.

In other EverCommerce news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 299,999. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

