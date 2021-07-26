Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 117,204 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 149.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,204 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.14% of Entegris worth $21,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Entegris by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Entegris by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,843,000 after buying an additional 293,613 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 90,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after buying an additional 27,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after buying an additional 35,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $119.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.70.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

