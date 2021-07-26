Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 340,000 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 354.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.41% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $21,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,807,000 after buying an additional 1,493,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,030,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,319,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,760,000 after buying an additional 1,181,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $52,209,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPR opened at $42.83 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.10.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is -0.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

