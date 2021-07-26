Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 744,637 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 355.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 954,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744,637 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.13% of The Kroger worth $34,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. raised their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.32.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $39.89 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.