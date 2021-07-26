Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 259.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,799 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.16% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $22,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,445,000 after acquiring an additional 116,681 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock opened at $63.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.76.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.