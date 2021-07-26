Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 219.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,669 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Consolidated Edison worth $21,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $74.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on ED. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

