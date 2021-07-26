Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 529,134 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 164.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,134 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.13% of The AES worth $22,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AES. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The AES by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in The AES by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 249,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The AES by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,983,000 after purchasing an additional 207,878 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The AES by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,307,000 after purchasing an additional 54,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The AES by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,927,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after acquiring an additional 258,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna started coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $23.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of -64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.41.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

