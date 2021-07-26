Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $20.55 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,944 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $20,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,004,000 after acquiring an additional 42,772 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $356.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $354.99. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.04 and a 52-week high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.75.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

