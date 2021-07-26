Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $22.98 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 28,659 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of The Cooper Companies worth $22,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.86.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $410.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $393.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.83 and a 1 year high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

