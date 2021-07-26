Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 116,101 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.69% of Baozun worth $20,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, dropped their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Shares of BZUN opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.59. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

