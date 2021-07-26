Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 39,348 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 588.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $506,839,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after acquiring an additional 767,152 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after acquiring an additional 728,261 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,262,000 after acquiring an additional 331,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,907 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $586.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $660.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

