Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 583,576 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,731,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583,576 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of Lumen Technologies worth $23,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $12,507,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,724.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,143,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after buying an additional 2,275,332 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 105.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 33,998 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 37,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 711,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 59,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

