Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 156,400 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 156,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.17% of Autohome worth $20,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,577,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 5,517.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,287 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,156,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,848,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,659,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATHM. CLSA downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC cut their price target on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.66.

Shares of ATHM opened at $51.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.93. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

