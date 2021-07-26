Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 2,289,713 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,289,713 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

