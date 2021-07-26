Cango (NYSE:CANG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.28

Shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 1528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CANG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $645.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). The firm had revenue of $171.52 million during the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%. Equities analysts expect that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cango in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the first quarter worth about $1,366,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the first quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Cango during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cango by 95.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

