Canon (CAJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Canon to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. Canon had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 3.90%. On average, analysts expect Canon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Canon alerts:

Shares of CAJ opened at $24.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38. Canon has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $25.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.