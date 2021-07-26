Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $5,000.00

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and last traded at GBX 4,972.50 ($64.97), with a volume of 13269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,992.50 ($65.23).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,895.43. The firm has a market cap of £766.61 million and a P/E ratio of 9.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share. This is a positive change from Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s previous dividend of $42.00. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.05%.

In other news, insider Robin Archibald acquired 208 shares of Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,804 ($62.76) per share, for a total transaction of £9,992.32 ($13,055.03).

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Company Profile (LON:CGT)

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

