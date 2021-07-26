Capital One Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25.
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.
Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.32. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.49.
In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.
Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.