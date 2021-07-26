Capital One Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.32. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

