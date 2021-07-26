Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) is Factorial Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Factorial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 3.7% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.29. 63,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,705. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

