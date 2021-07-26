Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Increased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,841 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $22,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 429,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,453,000 after acquiring an additional 117,125 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,651,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,216,000 after acquiring an additional 155,658 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.32. 67,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,705. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.