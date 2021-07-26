Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.45. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

COF stock opened at $160.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $467,729,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

