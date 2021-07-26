Capital Southwest (CSWC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Capital Southwest to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%. The company had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million. On average, analysts expect Capital Southwest to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $530.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 103.61%.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

