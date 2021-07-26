Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.48. 896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 864,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $600.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,042,000 after buying an additional 54,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 46,047 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 615,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 240,481 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 311,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 197,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

