Carbon One Day Trading Volume Tops $237,481.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, Carbon has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0984 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $237,481.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00110967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00132055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,543.30 or 0.99571267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.46 or 0.00820753 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,617,573 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

