Cardano Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion and $2.90 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00003390 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00050019 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002295 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00031055 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.68 or 0.00232018 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00030620 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005846 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,844,877,815 coins and its circulating supply is 32,041,069,499 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

