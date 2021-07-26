CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.26). CareCloud posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.17 million.

MTBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

CareCloud stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.90. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35.

In other news, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $190,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $170,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,440 shares in the company, valued at $381,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,381 shares of company stock worth $1,407,959 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CareCloud by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

