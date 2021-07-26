Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$246.67.

CJT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$230.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$293.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$191.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. The firm has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 895.51. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$150.58 and a 12-month high of C$250.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The firm had revenue of C$160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$150.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cargojet will post 5.8899997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 449.53%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at C$911,125. Also, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at C$203,385.60.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

