Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $37.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.88. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.