Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRI. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000.

CRI stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.89. The stock had a trading volume of 316,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,733. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $76.01 and a twelve month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

