CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 135,339 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $1.28 on Monday. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.13.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.05% and a negative net margin of 307.53%. Analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CASI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

