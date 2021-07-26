Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0796 on Major Exchanges

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0796 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $78.75 million and $17.26 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Casper has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00037655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00112405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00130491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,547.61 or 0.99726698 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.03 or 0.00809531 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,238,006,870 coins and its circulating supply is 989,824,676 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

