Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 4.9% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.71. 86,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,499. The stock has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.21 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.55.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

