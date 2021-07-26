CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Volume Hits $264,060.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $264,060.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00048932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00015139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.67 or 0.00820447 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,544,460 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.