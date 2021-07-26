Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Increased to $186.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $183.00 to $186.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s previous close.

CE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.28.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $152.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Celanese has a twelve month low of $92.11 and a twelve month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

