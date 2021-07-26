Celo (CELO) Price Tops $2.66 on Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $706.56 million and $36.76 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $2.66 or 0.00006850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celo has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 265,980,036 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

