Celo Dollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $51.96 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $51.96 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00050314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.74 or 0.00849118 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00084046 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

CUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 52,009,853 coins. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.